News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Coles charms at literary lunch

Author, retired church minister, TV personality and former musician Rev Richard Coles charmed a packed audience at a Fylde literary lunch.
By Tony Durkin
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read

The event at Fylde Rugby Club at which he was promoting his new thriller A Death In The Parish was a sellout and fans were in rapt attention as he gave an enthralling talk before signing copies of the book.

Until 2022, Rev Coles was a Church of England priest in Northamptonshire, while in the 1980s, he was the instrumentalist half of pop band The Communards. He was also a contestant in the 15th series of BBC TV's Strictly Come Dancing and is a popular voice on BBC radio.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event was organised by Lytham bookshop Plackitt and Booth and his appearance was among several by leading authors at their literary lunches this year.

Rev Richard Coles had the audience at the literary lunch in rapt attention.Rev Richard Coles had the audience at the literary lunch in rapt attention.
Rev Richard Coles had the audience at the literary lunch in rapt attention.
Most Popular

Next up is Kate Mosse on July 18, while Canadian thriller writer Shari Lapena is the guest on July 20.

Details of all the events at www.plackittandbooth.co.uk.

Christine Anderson and Maureen Charles were among those at the literary lunch featuring Rev Richard Coles at Fylde Rugby Club.Christine Anderson and Maureen Charles were among those at the literary lunch featuring Rev Richard Coles at Fylde Rugby Club.
Christine Anderson and Maureen Charles were among those at the literary lunch featuring Rev Richard Coles at Fylde Rugby Club.
Fans of Rev Richard Coles' writing eagerly turned out for the literary lunch at Fylde Rugby Club.Fans of Rev Richard Coles' writing eagerly turned out for the literary lunch at Fylde Rugby Club.
Fans of Rev Richard Coles' writing eagerly turned out for the literary lunch at Fylde Rugby Club.
Readers Mary Bennett and Julie Steel at the literary lunch with Rev Richard Coles at Fylde Rugby Club.Readers Mary Bennett and Julie Steel at the literary lunch with Rev Richard Coles at Fylde Rugby Club.
Readers Mary Bennett and Julie Steel at the literary lunch with Rev Richard Coles at Fylde Rugby Club.
The literary lunch with Rev Richard Coles at Fylde Rugby Club was a sellout.The literary lunch with Rev Richard Coles at Fylde Rugby Club was a sellout.
The literary lunch with Rev Richard Coles at Fylde Rugby Club was a sellout.
Rev Richard Coles at Fylde Rugby Club with his new thriller A Death In The Parish.Rev Richard Coles at Fylde Rugby Club with his new thriller A Death In The Parish.
Rev Richard Coles at Fylde Rugby Club with his new thriller A Death In The Parish.
Related topics:FyldeChurch of EnglandNorthamptonshire