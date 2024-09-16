Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool born celebrity Coleen Nolan has revealed that she already has plans for her funeral but also admits she's "terrifed" of one thing...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singer turned TV presenter and now author Coleen released her novel ‘A Hand to Hold’ at the end of last month.

The book is described as “the friendly, compassionate and supportive companion for anyone faced with loss” so naturally the rather taboo topic of death has come up at Coleen’s various book signings across the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Daily Express following a book signing in Liverpool, the 59-year-old mum of three even revealed she already had plans for her own funeral - and it is morbidly comical!

Coleen said: “I want it to be as happy as it can be. Funerals are sad and people are going to cry obviously. But you can make them in some way where there's moments of great hilarity.

“I want to be cremated so if something like 'This Girl Is On Fire' or 'Burn Baby Burn' is playing as I'm going in. Just something that makes people think 'oh my God, that is so her'.”

Coleen Nolan pictured inside a Waterstones for a book signing of 'A Hand to Hold'. Credit: @coleen_nolan on Instagram | @coleen_nolan on Instagram

The Loose Women’s impressive future planning comes after she was in turn impressed by her late sister Bernie’s same foresight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernie, the second youngest of the Nolan sisters after Coleen, tragically lost her battle with breast cancer in 2013 when she was just 52.

Coleen told the Express: "Everything was planned, down to who was going in what cars. The stress it took off the family. There were no rows. There was no-one saying 'well I don't agree, I think she'd like this'.

"It was all there written down. I thought 'wow, that was brilliant of her'. It must have been quite hard but Bernie knew she was passing."

Read More The Real Manhunter is coming to Preston and Blackpool: everything you need to know

Also during the chat, Coleen revealed that she was prompted to start writing ‘A Hand to Hold’ after receiving various messages over the years from people struggling to cope with the loss of a loved one on their own .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleen said: “[Writing the book] really brought it home to me about how good it is to talk [about death] and nobody does. Everybody is terrified of it. Rightly so.

"We are all terrified of the one thing we've all got in common. Wherever we're from, whatever is going on in the world, the one thing we all have in common is we're going to die. But no-one talks about it."

Despite overcoming the fear of opening up about death in her new book, Coleen revealed that there is still one thing about death that does terrify her... making a will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained: "I was terrified of making a will. Everyone was saying to me for years, all my Loose Women colleagues, you have to make a will and I thought, 'Alright. I'm not dying yet.'

"Because realistically we all want to die when we're 90 or 100 peacefully. But it doesn't always happen that way.

"I didn't realise how much it would have upset me had I not done it. I just felt great after it. I faced the fear and did it anyway."