Blackpool born celebrity Coleen Nolan has announced she is holding an ‘evening with’ event next month.

Taking to Twitter this week, Coleen told her 273k followers: “I’ll be doing an event with @LinghamsBooks on Thursday 29th August to talk about my new book A Hand to Hold. Tickets on sale now!”

But what book is this? Below is everything you need to know about Coleen’s new book and the event she is hosting.

What is ‘A Hand to Hold’?

Coleen’s A Hand to Hold, which has subtitle “All I’ve learnt about grief”, is described as “the friendly, compassionate and supportive companion for anyone faced with loss.”

The publisher’s description reads: “Inspired by her own healing journey, and her podcast on grief, Coleen has put together this heartfelt and helpful journey through how to cope with all kinds of grief, drawing not just on her own experiences, but on those of the celebrities she’s interviewed and will interview, who share their own deeply personal takes on loss and life after it.

“This is a passion project for Coleen, who wants to help other people talk about life after loss using all her own life experience to share her own stories. The podcast which inspired the book means Coleen brings the support of a host of other big names who’ve opened to her about their grief journeys, including Candice Braithwaite, Eamonn Holmes and Jake Quickenden.”

When will the book be released?

A Hand to Hold by Coleen Nolan is due for release on August 28 2024.

What is the event?

Coleen is hosting an ‘evening with’ at The Neston Club in Parkgate, Cheshire.

The event will include a 45 minute book talk, 15 minute Q&A and a meet and greet/book signing

How can I book to go?

You can book online here.