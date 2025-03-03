Coleen Nolan & Christine McGuinness among the Lancashire celebrites with birthdays in March

Take a look below at all the stars from Lancashire who are celebrating a birthday in March.

Lancashire can boast a whole host of stars from across the fields of sport and entertainment and their birthday’s are the perfect opportunity to celebrate their achievements.

So below we have collected all the Lancashire celebrities who have birthdays coming up this month as we wish them a Happy Birthday!

As well as including their birth year so you can nose at what age they’re set to turn, we have also explained what the birthday stars are up to now.

Take a look at nine of the most famous people from Lancashire who have birthdays in March

Take a look at nine of the most famous people from Lancashire who have birthdays in March | Various

The Chorley born actor will turn 41 on March 9. He is currently filming the seventh and final series of the popular Sky show Brassic.

The Chorley born actor will turn 41 on March 9. He is currently filming the seventh and final series of the popular Sky show Brassic. | Getty Images for AMC

The Chorley born rugby star turns 73 on March 9. Bill is currently the interim chairman of the Rugby Football Union, .

The Chorley born rugby star turns 73 on March 9. Bill is currently the interim chairman of the Rugby Football Union, . Photo: Daniel Martino

The saxophonist from Preston turns 62 on March 9. Ian is still a member of Simply Red, the band having reformed in 2015.

The saxophonist from Preston turns 62 on March 9. Ian is still a member of Simply Red, the band having reformed in 2015. | Getty Images

The Blackpool born actor turns 49 on March 11. Craig most recently starred in Netflix's Renegade Nell and ITV's Grace.

The Blackpool born actor turns 49 on March 11. Craig most recently starred in Netflix's Renegade Nell and ITV's Grace. | Getty

The singer turned TV presenter turns 60 on March 12. Coleen is still a panellist on Loose Women and last she embartked on a national tour.

The singer turned TV presenter turns 60 on March 12. Coleen is still a panellist on Loose Women and last she embartked on a national tour. | coleen_nolan on Instagram

