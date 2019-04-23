Coastguard called out to reports of people cut off by tide, a missing boy and an unconscious person on 'busiest day of the year so far'

Coastguard volunteers were called out yesterday to reports of people cut off by the tide, a missing boy, an unconscious person and three people stuck off Blackpool Prom.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Fleetwood said the day was the 'busiest and hottest day of the year so far'.

The team had just finished escorting a group of nine people off Cleveleys beach, as they were about to be cut off by the tide, when they received an urgent radio call from HM Coastguard Holyhead about several people cut off near the Glitter Ball on South Shore, Blackpool.

As the team travelled to the area, they were told that the people had moved off the beach to safety - but a small boy was still missing,

A spokesman said: "On arrival we met up with a Lifeguard from the Beach Patrol who had located the missing child, however, the boy had been in the water and rescued by a local off-duty police officer but an adult had sustained injuries to a foot.

As our colleagues from HM Coastguard Lytham arrived on scene, we administered First Aid and made sure that both the boy and his parents where happy and required no further action."

Volunteers were then called to reports of an inflatable boat with a possible unconscious person on board near North Pier, Blackpool.

Lytham and Fleetwood coastguards attended, but there was nobody to be found.

Following this, the teams then received a report of three people stuck on the apron below the Promenade near the Imperial Hotel.

Blackpool Beach Patrol attended and and lowered a climbing net to the adult and two children.

They were brought to safety and did not require medical treatment.

A coastguard spokesman said: "At this point and after a very busy morning, both teams returned to their respective stations for a well earned brew!

"A busy morning and great working with both Blackpool Beach Patrol and HM Coastguard Lytham, as well as saying hello to Lancashire Police."