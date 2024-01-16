Co-op Funeralcare joins the herd as sponsors for Blackpool’s first ever public art trail

As part of its ongoing support for the local community, Co-op Funeralcare has sponsored an elephant sculpture in Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool to raise money for Brian House Children's Hospice.

The member owned business is sponsoring one of 30 large Elmer sculptures, each individually painted by artists and illustrators, and placed in key locations around the town. The special display will provide a free eight-week-long family-friendly trail of elephants to celebrate the town’s diversity and community.

Each Elmer will be inspired by David McKee’s beloved children’s books, with the unique artwork for each remaining a secret until the start of the trail.

The Co-op Funeralcare Bispham team with Elmer

Following the event, the decorated elephant sculpture will be auctioned off, to raise money for Brian House Children’s Hospice – the only children’s hospice on the Fylde coast.

Glynis Wilson, Care Logistics Manager at Co-op Funeralcare Bispham, commented: “We’re delighted to be announced as one of the sponsors of Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool. As a member owned business, it’s incredibly important for us to be a part of our local community, giving families the support, they need during difficult times.

“We understand that talking about death can often feel like the ‘elephant in the room’ for many. However, opening up about the topic can make all the difference to those grieving, which is why we wanted to get involved, and we are so excited to see our Elmer on display this spring.”

Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool is expected to bring more than 250,000 visitors to the town this year, and organisers hope to raise more than £110,000 for Brian House.

Linzi Warburton, Head of Fundraising at Brian House Children’s Hospice, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Co-op Funeralcare has joined the herd ahead of Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool as a sponsor of one of our incredible Elmer sculptures.

“Co-op Funeralcare’s sculpture will be totally unique and is one which we know our community will be especially keen to visit during the trail next spring.

“As a sculpture sponsor, not only is Co-op Funeralcare helping us to bring Blackpool’s first ever major public art trail and connecting with local communities and visitors, but it is also helping us to care for our area’s most fragile children.”