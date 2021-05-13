Clubs come together to clap for Jordan
Football clubs and members of the Fylde coast community will come together tonight to clap for Jordan Banks, who died after being struck by lightning on Tuesday.
Grassroots clubs will put aside their rivalries and unite in memory of the nine-year-old Stanley Primary School pupil, who played for Clifton Rangers U9s Bees.
A Bispham Junior Football Federation spokesman said: "We are all deeply saddened by the devastating news on Tuesday evening of Jordan Banks going to football training and not returning home.
"As a football community the Fylde coast has really come together to support everybody affected. As a club we’ve been in communication with Clifton Rangers and given them our unwavering support, as all clubs have.
"Tonight clubs across the Fylde coast are coming together to show respect, stand side by side and join to clap for Jordan
"So at 7pm, wherever you are, we are asking you to come out in your club colours and hold a minutes applause in his memory."
They added that a collective clap will be organised later on.