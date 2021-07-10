Clifton Rangers and Spirit of Youth junior football clubs in Blackpool to ride for Jordan Banks this weekend
Two resort football clubs will be cycling from Blackpool to Liverpool this weekend in memory of youngster Jordan Banks.
Between 30 and 40 members of Spirit of Youth and Clifton Rangers junior football clubs, along with riders of all abilities across Blackpool, will be cycling from Common Edge playing fields to Anfield Stadium and back on Sunday July 11.
The ride is in memory of avid Liverpool FC fan Jordan Banks nine, who was tragically killed by a lightning strike in May.
Jordan, a member of Clifton Rangers JFC, was taking part in a one to one football training session on Common Edge playing fields at the end of School Road when he died.
Jonathan Barratt, organiser of the event and Spirit of Youth treasurer, said: "We're raising money for Jordan's family, and we'll be picking up a Liverpool shirt with Jordan's name on from Anfield.
"We'll all be wearing our bright yellow shirts - the colour of both clubs - with Jordan's face on."
The teams have raised around £3,700 ahead of the 90-mile round trip so far, and donations can also be made here.