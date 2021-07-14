Cleveleys volunteers pin mocking poems to 'eyesore' plastic railings on promenade to get them replaced
A Cleveleys community group has pinned mocking poems to orange plastic railings installed in place of the originals when they were damaged by a crash in a bid to have them removed.
Volunteers at Care for Cleveleys called for Lancashire County Council to remove the orange plastic railings it installed after a crash damaged the originals.
The community group, which works to look after the town, said the 'eyesore' had been in place for over a year, with no sign of being replaced.
In protest, members of the public who are passionate about the town penned poems mocking the railings, which are held together with cable ties.
The volunteers pinned the poems to the railings in the hope it would prompt Lancashire County Council (LCC) to install safer, more appropriate materials in their place.
Jane Littlewood, founder and chairman of Care for Cleveleys, said: "Quite frankly I don't care if Father Christmas comes to replace it, it's been over 12 months and nothing has been done about it.
"It's a bit of an eyesore and it's not safe. I was talking to the ice cream man about it and he was telling me how dangerous of a corner that part of the road is, and how many people come a near-miss, especially when it's busy.
"A lot of people are in holiday mode and oblivious when they're crossing. We're just no closer to having anything done."
Jane said she hoped that by putting the poems on the railings to highlight residents' misgivings about them, they would soon be replaced.
Requests to LCC to have them replaced had gone unanswered, she said.
One acrostic poem written by a member of the public read:
"Cleveleys has a missing fence
Lagging behind is a new fixture
Eighteen months is a cause of offence
Victory for Cleveleys when it receives its new feature
Eager we are to see its return
Long awaited promises to be resolved
Expectation of a problem yet to be solved
Yearning for the return of a promenade fence
Secure we'll feel when in its presence."
Lancashire County Council had not responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.