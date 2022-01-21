Cleveleys pub team's epic cycle trek for little Isabelle Grundy's urgent treatment

Emma Robinson (centre) with (from left) Jon Earnshaw, Kelly Marshall, Emma Walton and Marc Smith

They are employees at the Jolly Tarrs pub on Victoria West in Cleveleys, and aim to cycle to Manchester and back in one day, a challenging distance of almost 110 miles.

Their aim is to help little Isabelle Grundy (inset), aged six, who was diagnosed in July with High Risk Stage Four Neuroblastoma - a rare type of cancer that affects mostly babies and young children.

Parents Louisa Moss, 33, and father Blaine Grundy, 35, need to raise £200,000 for life-saving treatment in the USA that is not readily available in the UK.

Little Isabelle Grundy, aged six, needs urgent treatment in America

Their close friend Emma Robinson has set up a GoFundMe page to help them, along with other fundraisers, and her page was spotted on Facebook by Marc Smith, an associate barman at the Wetherspoons pub.

Marc, 32, of Stubblefield Drive, St Annes, said: “As soon as I saw it I thought it was something I could help with.

“I asked around at the pub if anyone wanted to join me for the ride and a few of my colleagues agreed.”

Taking part in the ride with him are Kelly Marshall, 28, Jon Earnshaw, 37, and Emma Walton, 31.

Brave Isabelle Grundy has captured people's hearts

Emma, of Duchess Drive, Bispham, who works as a shift leader, said: “We all have children ourselves and we know what we would do for our own if they were seriously ill.”

Only Marc and Jon are experienced cyclists, but Kelly said: “We are determined to do it. I’m not a keen cyclist but I’ll wing it on the day!

“It’s a really good cause and we just want to support it.”

The group plan to undertake the gruelling ride on Sunday February 27 and are busy seeking sponsors.

The team are planning their ride for next month

Emma Robinson, 34, of Loxley Place, Anchorsholme, has been working tirelessly to raise funds for little Isabelle,

She said: “I’m really grateful to everyone who has got behind the campaign.”

Once Isabelle has completed her treatment here in the UK there is still a 60 per cent chance she could relapse, hence the treatment which is only being carried out at the MSKCC facility in New York.

The treatment involves injections of bivalent vaccine, which helps the immune system fight lethal antigens.