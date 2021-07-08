Cleveleys care home scheme rejected by planners

The site of the planned nursing home on Coronation Road in Cleveleys

Applicant Raj Shah was seeking outline planning permission to build the three storey, 35-bed home on Coronation Road in Cleveleys following demolition of an existing bungalow on the site.

Two previous applications by Mr Shah to build a nursing home on the site – originally a 48 bedroom home and then an amended 44 bedroom home – were rejected by Wyre’s planning committee.

Despite being recommended for approval by planning officers this time, and presenting a still smaller development, councillors on the committee rejected the plans at the meeting yesterday.

Committee members agreed that despite the latest version of the plans being smaller, it had not been sufficiently reduced in scale to prevent its height and mass being considered inappropriate for the surrounding street scene.

Coun Phil Orme said after the meeting: “We felt that nothing had sufficiently changed from when it was refused last time.”

On the previous occasions, Mr Shah took the matter to appeal but those applications were dismissed each time.

There had been 10 formal objections to the scheme.

Mr Shah, who is the owner of the Morvern Nursing Home on the corner of Coronation Road and South Promenade , which is currently closed, had planned to run the new nursing home as one entity with the Morvern.

There is also a pending application at Morvern Care Home to change the use of the care home to create 29 self-contained residential apartments, as an alternative development option for the site.