Cleveleys cafe-bar shocked as neighbour erects windbreaker that 'blocks the sunlight' from their beer garden
Two seaside cafe-bars are at loggerheads after a wooden fence was erected as a windbreaker, which the business next door has branded an 'eyesore'.
The owners of Shipwreck Brewhouse, on Victoria Road West, said they were shocked when the business next door fitted a tall wooden fence that 'blocks the view of the high street'.
But Sarah Anne Hursthouse, owner of Decades Retro Bar has defended their decision, saying it was erected as a 'windbreaker' and to give their customers some privacy.
"We put a wind break up but we thought it was a bit high so we brought it down to the original size where the foliage was originally."
Paul Samson, owner of the Shipwreck Brewhouse, said: "When you think it’s ok to build a 6m tacky solid wooden fence it’s not just a cynical attack on my business (what’s wrong with glass and why does it have to be 2.5m) It’s actually blocking the view of our lovely high street."
Although plans to 'build a wall' were discussed last year, Mr Samson, said he had clearly expressed his concerns that it would be 'detrimental' to both businesses.
Miss Hursthouse added: "It's a fence that we can put flowers and lights on. He has a big solid structure with sides that comes down and blocks the high street."