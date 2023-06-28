The former Love Island star, whose father is motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty, took her fans on a virtual tour with her as she visited Debut Studios in Manchester earlier this week.

Blackburn born Claudia, 28, posted a video on TikTok with the caption “Tiny tatts are my new thing thanks to @DebutStudios” and the song ‘Tattoo’ by Rauw Alejandro & Camilo playing in the background.

In the video, seen by over 204k people and liked by over 9k, the internet personality writes “Come with me to get some tiny tattoos” before she enters the studios in Manchester’s Harvey Nicholls and browses a book of tattoo options.

Love Island's Claudia Fogarty has just got a new set of tiny tattoos. Claudiafogarty_ on Tiktok

She then films as a tattoo artist designs her tattoos on a digital pad, before moving on to the action itself, filming the artist etching a variety of tattoos onto her skin – all very tiny in nature!

First off Claudia gets a lightning bolt on her wrist, then she gets a star and an eye on her fingers, and finally Roman numerals on the inside of her arm, reading out the numbers 1-18-2-4.

In the comments, users were quick to share their admiration:

Claudia posted a video on TikTok showing her tattoo journey. Credit: Claudiafogarty_ on Tiktok

Elle Benfield: “Love them [heart eyes emoji]”

claireorton7: “I like these x"

r: “There so cute"

gabi <3: “So cute”

The new tiny tattoos: a lightning bolt on her wrist, a star and an eye on her fingers, and roman numerals on the inside of her arm. Credit: Claudiafogarty_ on Tiktok

Others had questions for the star:

jodielouise316: “1-10 how painful were finger tats"

Pops: “How much were these ?? Xxx"