The band are touring with a 50th anniversary celebration of their critically acclaimed album masterpiece, Argus, first released in 1972.

This album will be performed in its entirety, along with songs from many of their other, much loved albums.

With its trademark harmony guitars, this album has been cited as an influence on bands such as Thin Lizzy, Iron Maiden, Opeth, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Wishbone Ash are performing at the Lowther Pavilion in Lytham

Andy Powell has led ‘Ash’, as fans often refer to them, since 1969 and they continue to play and record high quality, twin guitar rock.

They are performing their vintage set at Lowther Pavilion on Thursday November 3, from 7.30pm.

Tickets are selling fast and those who want to catch this concert are advised not to delay.