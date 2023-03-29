E.T – the Extra Terrestrial is being shown at the cinema, on the corner of Church Street and Regent Road, on Friday March 31 from 7.30pm.

Released in 1982 and directed by Steven Spielberg, the firm proved a massive global hit.

An alien is left behind on Earth and is saved by young Elliot who decides to keep him hidden.

Classic film E.T is being shown at The Regent

While the task force hunts for it, Elliot and his siblings form an emotional bond with their new friend.