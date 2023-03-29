Classic film E.T - the Extra Terrestrial being screened at Blackpool's Regent Cinema this Friday night
A classic family film is being screened at Blackpool’s Regent Cinema this week – but fans don’t have to ‘phone home’ to see it.
E.T – the Extra Terrestrial is being shown at the cinema, on the corner of Church Street and Regent Road, on Friday March 31 from 7.30pm.
Released in 1982 and directed by Steven Spielberg, the firm proved a massive global hit.
An alien is left behind on Earth and is saved by young Elliot who decides to keep him hidden.
While the task force hunts for it, Elliot and his siblings form an emotional bond with their new friend.
The film’s poignant musical score, by John Williams, even won an Oscar.