Under the umbrella of Citizens Advice Lancashire West, the Fleetwood team provides vital help to the community from office in Fleetwood Market and skills, experience and desire to help those in need could be invaluable.

They are looking for Digital Help Centre Assistants who are approachable, reliable and available for at least eight hours a week.

It’s not an advisory role but one which assists clients to carry out activity online to help solve their issues.

Citizens Advice Lancashire West volunteers

Navigating the Internet, cut and pasting information, filling in online forms and helping someone who finds technology baffling are among the skills needed.

Appropriate training for the role will be given to give an understanding why access to the Citizens Advice services can have a positive impact on all those members of the community.