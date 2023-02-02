Circus performers tie the knot in Blackpool - and leave the big top behind
Two circus performers have tied the knot in Blackpool – and now they’ve left the big top life behind to enjoy a ‘normal’ married life.
Suzy Snee, a trapeze artist with the touring Mondao circus for the last five years, met her new husband Ruan when he joined the circus as a clown just over three years ago from his native Brazil and they quickly fell in love.
The couple set their sets on a marriage ceremony at the Wedding Chapel on Blackpool Promenade and were delighted with hat was a wonderful day, attended by friends and family.
They are now living in Fleetwood, where Suzy is from and enjoying their first few days of married life but the 21-year-old bride says it will be from the circus.
"We want to live a more regular life, away from all the travelling,” said Suzy, a former pupil of Fleetwood High School always keen on acrobatics who joined the circus at 16 straight after leaving school.
"I’ve really enjoyed it and it will be especially tough for Ruan, who was born into it, but we feel it’s the right decision.
"We’re really happy and it was a dream come true to marry on Blackpool Promenade.”
Suzy’s younger brother Zak, who gave Suzy away at the wedding ceremony, and older sister Toni and have also worked at the Mondeo alongside her.
Her aunt Dana Dickens said: “Suzy's dad, my brother Darren, sadly passed away from cancer during the pandemic. He would have been so very proud.”
In a lovely touch for the family, Suzy says that Ruan has taken her surname Snee following the wedding.