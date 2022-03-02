Churchtown Children's Festival. Pupils from Kirkland and Catterall St Helen's Primary on their float. PIC BY ROB LOCK 26-5-2018

The organisers of Churchtown and District Children’s Festival have announced that this year’s event will take place on Saturday, May 28.

The event in the Wyre village will start with a procession from Kirkland Memorial Hall at 1pm, with games and activities at the hall from 2pm.

Already local schoolchildren have started to help with preparations for the Festival, which dates back to 1837. It was first organised by the local branch of The Oddfellows friendly society and by the 1890s was described as Churchtown Club Day.

The Festival is a celebration not only for the residents of Churchtown, near Garstang, but for those in the neighbouring communities of Kirkland, Catterall, Claughton and Nateby. The Festival Queen is also crowned at the memorial hall.