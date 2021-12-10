Christmas Tree Festival back this weekend at St Annes Parish Church

The colourful Festival of decorated trees around the indoor perimeter of the church after which the town of St Annes is named was a popular feature for 16 years up to being called off for the pandemic last year.

It returns with some 20 trees on display, all sponsored by local organisations to the benefit of local, national and international good causes.

The church looking its festive best

Along with the trees, the church will feature several stalls and refreshments and is open from 1.30pm to 4.30pm on Saturday and Sunday, December 11 and 12, and between the same times from Friday to Sunday, December 17 to 19, with admission free.

The church's new vicar Fr Glen Brooks said: "It should be a wonderful occasion and I am looking forward to meeting as many people as possible."

Here are some pictures of how the Festival looked when last staged in 2019.

Admiring the trees on display

