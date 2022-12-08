Christmas Fair at Park View Care Home to help fund residents' days out
A South Shore care home is throwing open its doors for a Christmas Fair in aid of a good cause this weekend.
By Tony Durkin
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
8th Dec 2022, 4:00pm
Park View Care Home at 539 Lytham Road will host an afternoon of festive fun between 1pm and 5pm on Saturday, December 10 – all to raise money for the Comfort Fund, giving residents at the home great experiences and days out.
The Christmas Fair will include arts and crafts stalls, Santa’s Grotto, tombolas and raffles along with refreshment treats and everyone is welcome.