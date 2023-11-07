Construction workers have started transforming Blackpool’s Tower Headlands into a festive outdoor village, which is due to open on Nov 17, 2023.

Log cabins are already taking shape, and fairground rides are starting to go up as the promenade turns into a winter wonderland.

Over the next ten days, you will see festive light installations, themed cabins and white-knuckle thrills appear as Triangle Attractions transform the resort.

When it’s finally complete, it will have light projection shows, themed log cabins with food, drink and gifts, artificial snowfalls, Christmas trees and festive tram rides.

It will also see a variety of themed children’s attractions, the return of the Star Flyer which, at 196ft tall, is one of Europe’s tallest swing rides, and exciting new thrill rides including a 100ft-long snow slide.

Christmas By The Sea will be complemented by a full Illuminations display along the seafront after VisitBlackpool announced earlier this year that the Illuminations would once again be extended by two months to run from September 1 through to January 1.

The staging of the village is in association with the Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID), Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Triangle Attractions.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, added:

“Christmas By The Sea has established itself as one of the most popular events in our calendar, attracting visitors from far and wide who come to enjoy a unique Christmas experience. “Many of the attractions including the rink, projection shows, snowfalls and light installations will again be free to access, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a magical and memorable Christmas. “This year, we will be extending the opening hours for the rink giving even more residents and visitors a chance to skate in what is a wonderful seafront setting.”

For full details, including opening times of the rink and other attractions go to: visitblackpool.com/christmas

2 . wbegnews-xmassea1-nw.jpg Christmas By The Sea is in the process of being set up in Blackpool. Photo by Lucinda Herbert Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

3 . wbegnews-xmassea2-nw.jpg Christmas By The Sea is in the process of being set up in Blackpool. Photo by Lucinda Herbert Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

4 . wbegnews-xmassea3-nw.jpg There will be a festive market with food and drink, and gift stalls. Photo by Lucinda Herbert Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

5 . wbegnews-xmassea8-nw.jpg There'll be fairground rides for all ages. Photo by Lucinda Herbert Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

6 . wbegnews-xmassea4-nw.jpg Gourmet burgers, loaded fries and German sausages. Photo by Lucinda Herbert Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales