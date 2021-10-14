Christmas 2021: These are the Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde Christmas pantomimes, markets, events and where to visit Santa this year

*This list will continue to be updated as more events are announced, so keep checking back!

Where to visit Santa:

- Blackpool Pleasure Beach, 525 Ocean Boulevard, Blackpool. FY4 1EZ. From November 20

Christmas markets will be back on the Fylde coast again this year.

Tickets from £15.99. When booking online you will book a half an hour time slot and see Santa within this time. Queue outside the Grotto before entering.

You can book here.

- Blackpool Zoo, East Park Drive, Blackpool. FY3 8PP​

Dates in December TBC, tickets to meet Santa are £6.50 but parents and children three or older must also pay for zoo admission. Dates will be announced in due course .

- Coral Island family arcade, Bonny Street, Blackpool, Every Saturday and Sunday from November 21 until December 20

Santa will be in his Grotto from 11am until 6pm. You can purchase tickets via Eventbrite to guarantee your spot, or you can pay on the day. Eventbrite slots are "coming soon."

Tickets are priced at £7.50 for over 3's and £5.00 for under 3's.

- Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool. November 26 to January 2

Visit Santa in his grotto and receive a standard gift for every child, a free photo and frame, and see Santa's live animated reindeer.​

Tickets are £15 per child.

- Farmer Parrs Animal World, Rossall Lane, Fleetwood. Dates TBC

- Ribby Hall Village, Ribby Road, Wrea Green. From November 13 to Christmas Eve

Climb the staircase high into the Magical Tree House where Santa's team of elves will greet you.

Children will receive a special gift from Santa as well as a photo.

Tickets are £22.

Pantomimes:

- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Blackpool Grand Theatre Main Auditorium. Friday December 3 to Sunday January 2.

This year’s pantomime will star Vicky Entwistle of Coronation Street fame as the Wicked Queen, and Grand Ppanto favourite Steve Royle returns as Muddles, to make his annual appearance. The cast also includes Jamie Steen as Nurse, Chris Warner-Drake as Prince Frederick, and Ellie Green as Snow White.

Tickets from £20.50 or £84 for a family of four.

- Aladdin, Marine Hall, The Esplanade, Fleetwood.

The Marine Hall has teamed up with North West Pantomime Company Trio Entertainment to bring Aladdin to life this Christmas. Featuring soap star Peter Amory, best known for his role as Chris Tate in Emmerdale playing the evil Abanazar.

Thursday December 9 - 10am & 2pm

Friday December 10 - 10am & 7pm

Saturday December 11 - 1pm & 7pm

Sunday December 12 - 1pm

The 10am performances on Thursday December 9 and Friday December 10 will be relaxed performances, designed to create an enjoyable atmosphere for anyone who would benefit from a more laid-back experience at the theatre.

Tickets are £9.50 for Adults, £9 for Children and a family ticket is £34 for four people. Group booking discounts for 10 people or more are also available.

Book here or call the Box Office on 01253 887693.

- Santa's Magical Workshop, Viva Blackpool, Church Street. December 19 to Christmas Eve.

Little ones will be greeted by the Chief Elf on arrival and given their festive fun box of snacks and reindeer food for Christmas Eve.

Before the show begins you’ll be given the chance to write your letter to Santa which you can post in Viva's magical golden post box.

Tickets are £20 for children and £10 for adults.

- Aladdin, Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Globe Theatre, November 25 to Christmas Eve.

Tickets from £12 per person.

Markets:

- Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool, December 9 to January 3.

The Winter Gardens will host a Bavarian-style Christmas market with a wide selection of themed stalls, fairground rides, live entertainment and Santa's grotto.

- 'Shop Local Fylde coast' Christmas Market, The Village Hotel, East Park Drive, Blackpool, FY3 8LL, November 6 and 7.

Fylde coast Facebook networking group Shop Local Fylde coast will be holding a Christmas weekend market to showcase crafts and gifts from local sellers.

- Poulton Christmas Market, Market Square, December 3 and 4.

Poulton's Christmas lights switch-on will coincide with the first night of the markets this year, organised by Poulton Partnership and sponsored by Marvin's and Chris Allen Garages.

A second day of the market will take place on Saturday, December 4.

Other events:

- Festive Village, Tower Festival Headland, Blackpool, November 9 to January 3.

The festive village will showcase simulated snowfalls, cosy log cabins, and a magical forest, with festive light projection shows and special Santa tram rides.

The Headland will also house an outdoor winter skating rink, which will be free to use for both residents and visitors.

- FriendsFest, Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool, November 5 to 19.

Fans of the cult 90s sitcom Friends will get the chance to recreate the titles in the snow with a digital snow globe photo op, check out Monica’s apartment and Central Perk in all their Christmas glory, and visit the Holiday Armadillo’s grotto.

The New Year's Rockin' Eve disco, made famous by siblings Monica and Ross, will be recreated along with themed food stalls and cocktails.

- St Annes Christmas Switch-On, St Annes Square, November 20.

St Annes Christmas Lights Switch-On, organised by St Annes Town Council, will take place from noon with live entertainment.

The lights and Christmas tree will be switched on at 5.30pm.

- Christmas Shopping and Family Fun Event, Layton Institute, Westcliffe Drive, Blackpool, November 26.

The Albert Project charity and Fylde Opportunities Trust is holding an event with shopping, games, and a visit from Santa from 5pm until late.

- Bongo's Bingo Winter Wonderland Special, Blackpool Tower Ballroom, December 16 to 19.

The December shows promise to be an 'all-out festive extravaganzas, distilling all of the familiar elements of Bongo’s Bingo and adding a sprinkling of magical festive dust.'

Tickets are on sale at www.bongosbingo.co.uk .