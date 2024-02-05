Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Model turned TV personality Christine, 35, took to her Instagram story yesterday to document her journey to a job down in London.

However things did not get off to the best of starts as the mum of three shared a mini disaster that struck just before she left the Cheshire home she shares with ex-husband Paddy McGuinness.

Speaking hyseterically to the camera, Christina said "I'm literally going to miss my train, stop it! Why?" as she proceeds to hold up a loose suitcase wheel and then collapse onto a suitcase on the floor.

Christine then shares a picture of a suitcase engraved with her initials lying on the floor with only three wheels; the caption read: "Why though, why now, right now when I have 2 minutes to leave [cry laughing emoji] FML".

In the next video, the TV personality is packing a new suitcase as she tells her 721k followers "I really haven't got time for this, now I'm having to put everything over here and I was nervous about this job anyway but I feel like it's already going wrong."

Christine McGuinness shares the state of her broken suitcase ahead of a big work trip. Credit: mrscmcguinness on Instagram

Christine does howevever make it to the station in time as she tells the camera from the platform: "That just about sums up my life at the minute, of course my wheel's gonna fall off, of course I wouldn't leave the house on time, why would I? That would be normal.

"Anyway I'm here, I think I've made the train, I'm not really sure but I'm going to do a job that -with this big massive suitcase - it's looking like I'm going to be away a lot longer than I'm gonna be. If you knew what I was doing, you'd know I'm gonna be pretty quick there and back but yeah, I'm nervous, I'm nervous for this one - wish me luck everyone!"

Although Christine does not reveal what her job is, we can assume it took place in London as her next video shows her about to board an Avanti West Coast service at Macclesfield station - the last stop on this train being London Euston.

A more positive Christine then shares footage of her train jounrey's scenic route with the caption "Everything is going to be fine".