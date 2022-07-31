Chorley Flower Show 2022: These were the scenes in Astley Park this weekend

Some of the finest floral artists with multiple gold medals from the country’s largest flower shows have gathered in Chorley this weekend.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 12:01 pm
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 11:14 am

From fragrant foxgloves to splendid succulents, to magnificant roses every colour of the rainbow, Chorley Flower Show is a spectacle to behold for horticulture enthusiasts.

The event, held in Astley Park, featured show gardens, floral displays, demonstrations, entertainment and food and drink stalls.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event.

1. Chorley Flower Show 2022

Elliott Smith and Greg Anderton with the garden they created.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

2. Chorley Flower Show 2022

Floral artists showed off their fine work

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

3. Chorley Flower Show 2022

Chorley Flower Show 2022: a the three-day event with displays, demonstrations, competitions, entertainment and stalls.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

4. Chorley Flower Show 2022

William Pye on his stall.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Chorley
Next Page
Page 1 of 5