From fragrant foxgloves to splendid succulents, to magnificant roses every colour of the rainbow, Chorley Flower Show is a spectacle to behold for horticulture enthusiasts.
The event, held in Astley Park, featured show gardens, floral displays, demonstrations, entertainment and food and drink stalls.
Here are some of the best pictures from the event.
1. Chorley Flower Show 2022
Elliott Smith and Greg Anderton with the garden they created.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Chorley Flower Show 2022
Floral artists showed off their fine work
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Chorley Flower Show 2022
Chorley Flower Show 2022: a the three-day event with displays, demonstrations, competitions, entertainment and stalls.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Chorley Flower Show 2022
William Pye on his stall.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson