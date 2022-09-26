Chorley comedian and BGT finalist Steve Royle helps raise £8,600 for Rainbow Hub in Great North Run

The Britain’s Got Talent finalist helped raise over £8,600 for the Lancashire charity which supports children with physical and neurological disabilities.

The Great North Run 2022, which took place on Seprtember 11, saw 60,000 runners make the 13.1-mile route from Newcastle to South Shields in one of the World’s biggest Half Marathon’s.

In addition to Steve Royle, the team included friends, parents of children who use the services at Rainbow Hub and supporters from Network Rail and Edge Hill University.

(L to R), front: Michelle Newton, Tracy Daglish, Laura Daglish, Stephanie from Network Rail, Emma Hastie. Back: Marc Doran, Rahim Hussein.

Michelle Newton, whose daughter Evie attends Rainbow Hub, said, “I had the best day running for @rainbowhubnw. I was absolutely dreading it on the morning but I’m so proud of myself for getting through it, and with a decent time (2hr45) considering the lack of training involved! Thank you to every single one of you who have donated. I can’t tell you how much it means to us, and all the other families who benefit so much from Rainbow Hub!! Just know whatever money you donated is making such a huge difference to so many children and their families so thank you so so much.”

Tracy Daglish, a volunteer co-ordinator at Rainbow Hub, whose daughter Beth accessed their services for many years, took part with her other daughter, Laura.

The pair said: “We were delighted to take part in this fantastic event and to raise funds for Rainbow Hub which is very close to our hearts. Now we are also going to take part in the London Marathon on October 2 to raise more money and we are looking forward to crossing the finish line together.”

Chorley comedian and Britain's Got Talent finalist Steve Royle (left) helped raise £8,600 for Rainbow Hub in the Great North Run. Pictured with Nigel Teasdale

Lyndsay Fahey, CEO of Rainbow Hub, added “We are very grateful to Steve Royle for taking time from his busy schedule to support us and to all of the participants for taking part and their enthusiasm and stamina! Every penny counts and helps us to continue to provide our much-needed services. I hope you will join us in cheering on Tracy and Laura in the London Marathon next month.”

If anyone would like to support Rainbow Hub, email Emma Parish on [email protected] or visit their website.