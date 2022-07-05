The plans, lodged by James Hough of Safety and Focused Care Ltd, are in respect of an end-terraced, three-bedroom house on Alston Avenue, which has been extended with a conservatory and single storey rear extension.

They entail a proposed change of use of a ‘dwelling to a children’s care home’ for the care of a maximum of two children up to the age of 18 years old, with a maximum of three staff present at the property at any time.

The planning application was requested to be presented before the planning committee at Wyre Civic Centre on Wednesday July 6, at the request of Coun Andrea Kay.

The children's home is earmarked for Alston Avenue, Cleveleys

The property would be the children's sole and main residence normally staying for many years and they have free shared access to living, dining and kitchen facilities.

There have been 11 representations raising several objections, including parking issues and concerns that the children at the home would have been involved in crime and anti-social behaviour.

However, the scheme is recommended for approval as the planning officer deems that it satisfies a range of policy requirements, including one that seeks to ‘help maximise opportunities to impose quality of life and to make it easier for people in Wyre to lead healthy, active lifestyles’.