Children's home plan for one of town's most desirable areas
The proposal for a change of use from residential dwelling to residential care home for up to three children has been earmarked for a property on Stockdove Way.
Applicants Haus Planners are seeking a Lawful Development Certificate (LDC) to confirm that the proposed use of the address as a children’s home will not need planning consent.
A planning statement from Haus Planners said: “The applicant, Haus Planners, seeks confirmation that the property may lawfully be used to
provide full-time residential care for up to three young people aged between 8 and 16 years who present with Emotional and Behavioural Difficulties.
"The home will be Ofsted-registered and operated in accordance with the Children’s Homes (England) Regulations 2015.
“The proposal represents a small-scale, family-style care home which mirrors the functioning of a domestic household, with a professional care team providing round-the-clock supervision and support.
"The property is currently in lawful use as a Class C3 dwelling and will undergo no physical alterations.”
Concluding, the statement added: “The proposed use of the property as a children’s residential care home meets the
legal and functional requirements of Use Class C2 (children’s home).
"It is modest in scale, indistinguishable from a family household in appearance and operation, and delivers an essential public
service without adverse impact on residential amenity.
“The application complies with national planning policy, established legal precedent, and the May 2023 Ministerial Statement. It represents a proportionate and lawful change of use from C3 (dwelling) to C2 (children’s home), and the applicant respectfully requests that Wyre Council issues a Lawfu Development Certificate to confirm this position.”
A community engagement plan on behalf of the applicants said: “The proposed home is committed to being a responsible neighbour
and valued part of the community.
"Through proactive communication, professional standards of conduct, and robust management, the home will integrate seamlessly into its residential surroundings and provide a safe, supportive environment for vulnerable children.”
The application is pending a decision.