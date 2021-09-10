Children's books and nappies among items wanted for Fylde's Afghan arrivals

Home-Start Blackpool Fylde and Wyre has confirmed that it has been approached by the council to co-ordinate collection of the items and the charity's local chief executive Pat Naylor said: "As a family support charity, we are delighted to be able to contribute to supporting the Afghan refugees.

"They have had a traumatic experience and with the help of our local community we hope these donations will ease their transition and show our support of their circumstances. "

Items currently being requested are: nappies, children's books, children's clothing. sanitary products and toiletries and they can be dropped off at the Home-Start shop in St Alban's Road, St Annes during its opening hours, Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm.

The Home-Start shop in St Albans Road is taking donations between 10am and 4pm Mondays to Fridays

The search is also already on for further volunteers to help with the co-ordination of the donated items.

Pat said: "We ask that people do not leave donations outside the shop when we are closed.

"If it rains, the donations are ruined and will end up in landfill or the bags could be opened and items stolen.

"We need some volunteers to help us go through the donations, so if anyone would like to help please get in touch with either manager Sue Uttley at the shop, or Gill at the office on 01253 728615 or at [email protected]"

Home-Start Blackpool Fylde and Wyre was founded as Home-Strat Fylde in St Annes in 2010 and specialises in providing support for needy families.

No date has yet been announced for when the Afghan refugee families will arrive but the council has issued an appeal for property owners to get in touch if they can offer a house with three or more bedrooms which will be available for at least a year.

Fylde Council is joining councils all over the country, including across the rest of Lancashire, is taking refugee families fleeing their troubled homeland.

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council said: "As a Council we’re committed to ensuring support for the families that Fylde is set to welcome so they can safely settle in the borough and rebuild their lives."

