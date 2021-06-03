Children's author workshop a hit with Blackpool Gateway Academy youngsters

Dave Cousins with his latest book, A Robot Ate My Grandma

Children’s author Dave Cousins took his exciting ‘digital’ writing workshop to Blackpool Gateway Academy, on Seymour Road in South Shore, and soon had the Year 5 youngsters entranced.

He led the budding writers on a series of fun and creative activities which gave them a flavour what it is like to develop and write a crime and mystery story.

And Dave, author and illustrator of favourites such as ‘15 Days Without A Head’ and ‘Charlie Merrick’s Misfits’, also made sure each of the pupils received a free copy of his latest book, ‘A Robot Ate My Grandma’.

He said: “It’s great to be able to share my journey on becoming a writer.

“If I can help and encourage children with their enjoyment of reading and even more, of writing, that’s worth a great deal to me.”

The digital online-sessions, organised via Covid-safety guidelines, allow Dave to reach as many schools as possible in a safe way.

In the workshop, Dave shared his journey to becoming a writer, from his dreams of walking on the moon to drawing comics in his bedroom, and activities included a quiz, writing, illustrating, character developing and even some code breaking.

And it finished with Dave challenging pupils to go and write their own crime and mystery story.

There was even time for him to read part of ‘A Robot Ate My Grandma’.