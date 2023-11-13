A memorial postbox has been launched at Lytham Crematorium, along with a special suicide bereavement ‘talking bench’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jon Nichol, a builder from Anchorsholme, painted the postbox by hand, and installed it after reading about a similar memorial in Nottinghamshire.

Jon, who lost his son, Luke, to suicide in May 2019, said: “This is about everyone within our community that has suffered the heartbreak of losing a loved one. We’ve all sat there wanting to tell them how much we love, cherish, and miss them so so much. What better way to express our feelings than to put pen to paper and stop by our special post box. If this helps one person like it did me then it’s worth it weight in gold.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The "Letters to Heaven" post box is helping people to express their thoughts, deepest emotions, feelings, and messages to their lost loved ones.

Sienna and Henry Southern send a letter to their dad in heaven, at Lytham Crematorium memorial postbox

Jon added: “This simple act of writing and sending letters can offer a profound sense of healing, and connection during the grieving process. The post box will be a sacred space for everyone within our community to use.”

Where is the Letters To Heaven postbox?

The white mailbox is located near the main entrance to Lytham Crematorium.

Jon Nichol created the Letters To Heaven postbox to help the bereaved

There is also one in Carleton Crematorium.

What is the ‘listening bench’?

A ‘listening bench’ was also donated by Doherty's Destiny – a suicide bereavement charity in Cleveleys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bench is in memory of Glenn Southern, and is the 7th one across the Fylde – and it’s inspired by the Ricky Gervais series, Afterlife, which is centred around a bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Grief can be such an isolating experience, and sometimes all we need is somewhere to go and reflect like an emotional pressure release valve.