Children of Hungarian refugees return to Blackpool to thank the town which gave them sanctuary

The first Hungarian refugees arriving in Britain in 1956

A memorial plaque will be unveiled at the Winter Gardens to honour the lives of the hundreds of Hungarians who found refuge in Blackpool during the country’s revolution in 1956.

The plaque, commemorating Blackpool’s hospitality towards some 200 Hungarian immigrants, will be revealed by the Hungarian Community Association of Staffordshire on October 22 at 10am.

Association chairman Richard Pekar, whose father came to Blackpool in March 1957, said: “His recollection of Blackpool was a feeling of joy and unbelievable emotions. He said one moment he was surrounded by the most friendly people in the world, the glitz and the glamour was overwhelming and filled him with so much accomplishment and excitement.

“And then next, he sank into a sombre mood – realising they had left their families, homes, friends but above all, how it was now obvious they had been lied to for so many years about the west."

Throughout 1956 and 57, hundreds of Hungarian refugees settled in the UK after fleeing their home country during the nationwide uprising against the policies imposed by the Soviet Union, which had occupied Hungary since the end of the Second World War.

Civilians fled in their thousands, and eventually borders were closed and heavily guarded by Russian troops and landmines.

Hungarians who landed in Blackpool were put up in guesthouses on Lytham Road, Mabel Court, Alexander Road, Woodside Avenue and others, and learned to speak English at a school set up at the Winter Gardens.

