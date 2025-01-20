Cheryl Fergison teases new venture which brings her back to London

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire based Eastenders icon Cheryl Fergison has teased a brand new venture back in London.

Actress Cheryl, who moved to the Fylde Coast eight years ago and now lives in Cleveleys with her husband and son, has taken to her social media to tease an upcoming job.

The 59-year-old is best known for playing Heather Trott in the BBC soap EastEnders from 2007 until 2012 but since then has appeared in a variety of TV shows and theatre productions, most notably the sitcoms Big School (2014) and Hard Cell (2022).

Across the weekend, mum of one Cheryl shared two Instagram videos from backstage of her latest job - playing the Fairy Godmother in a pantomime production of Cinderella in Stornoway on the Scottish Isle of Lewis.

In the first video, posted on Friday, the actress had a message for her 54,600 followers which ended with a little tease.

Actress Cheryl Fergison has posted online about her current role and shared her excitment at an upcoming one. | submit

Cheryl said: “Hi everyone, it’s a three show day and I’m not moaning because I am very very excited that I am doing my job that I trained to do.

“I don’t have a voice and I have been resting it and this is the first time that I have spoke publicly out for a few days now but before that, it was worse than this. But anyway, it’s not a complaint, it just needs a little rest and that’s fine.

“I’m sending you all lots of love, it’s wonderful here on the Isle of Lewis, in Stornoway and I’ve been around the island, as you’ve seen in pictures and videos, and it’s been a lot of fun.

“We’re in the second show now of the schools and oo the noisy noisy little ones are enjoying it, it’s great. Anyway, hope you all have a fab Friday, amazing Saturday, a wonderful Sunday and then I will be home and then I will be filming in London. Can’t say what but you know, it’s exciting!”

Unfortunately for the curious amongst us Cheryl did not follow up the first video with a tell-all but she did share another video which reflected on her current role.

In a second video, posted on Sunday, Cheryl said: “This is our last day here in the theatre on Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis. It’s a three show day, we’re half way through our first show, the voice is just about holding up, it needs a rest, we all need a rest but it’s been fun.

“It’s a great island to see and it’s the most north westerly part of the UK and there’s like 4000 miles between the atlantic, Canada to the tip, to the butt of Lewis. It’s a fascinating island, it’s lovely, it’s got some wonderful, amazing old stones, older than Stoneenge. It’s incredible, very mystical and yeah, it’s been a blast here I have to say, our audiences have been lovely and young people, lovely staff have been great, the cast has been fantastic and the crew. So thanks Stornoway for having us.”