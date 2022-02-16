Cheque boost of £3,000 for terminally ill Blackpool teenager's bucket list

Quiarnah McLachlan, of Blackpool Promenade, was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare type of cancer which develops in the bones and spreads to other parts of the body, in 2019 when her thigh bone suddenly snapped in half as she was putting on a pair of jeans.

The teenager underwent gruelling rounds of chemotherapy at Manchester Children’s Hospital, and had to learn how to walk after having her femur replaced with a titanium bone last year.

But tragically, just one month later, in August 2021, a scan revealed a huge cancerous tumour had developed in her skull.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quiarnah McLachlan is given a cheque for over £3000 raised at The New Albert Pub and Sports Bar. She is pictured with Blackpool mayor Amy Cross, Mike and Talia Garrod and general manager Lianne Evans.

With the devastating news that the disease was incurable, the courageous Armfield Academy pupil embarked on a new mission - to make every moment count.

And after a magnificent £3,114 was raised from a charity party at the The New Albert Pub on Lytham Road, Quiarnah is looking forward to an all expenses paid trip to London to see a West End show and ride the famous London Eye. A shopping spree in Birmingham and a pizza party at Armfield Academy is also planned.

Yesterday, Quiarnah was presented with the cheque at the New Albert by the Mayor of Blackpool, Coun Amy Cross.