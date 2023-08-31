News you can trust since 1873
Cheers! 17 of the top places in Blackpool to grab a cheap pint of beer according to you

With the average cost of a pint of draught lager having ​risen by 47p between May 2022 and May this year, from £4.09 to £4.56, more people are now staying at home to drink rather than venturing to the pubs
By Emma Downey
Published 31st Aug 2023, 13:53 BST

We asked readers where is the cheapest place to grab a pint in Blackpool?

Take a look at 17 of the suggested places for a pint that won’t cost you the earth.

Check out 17 of the top places in Blackpool to grab a cheap pint of beer according to you

1. 17 of the cheapest place to grab a pint in Blackpool according to Gazette readers

Check out 17 of the top places in Blackpool to grab a cheap pint of beer according to you

A compact local spread over two rooms with a beer garden. It serves British grub and a list of real ales and is located at 9JP, 286 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9PH

2. The Saddle Inn

A compact local spread over two rooms with a beer garden. It serves British grub and a list of real ales and is located at 9JP, 286 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9PH Photo: Google

An unfussy pub with a garden overlooking the seafront offering classic comfort grub and beer located at 441 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1AR

3. The Dutton Arms

An unfussy pub with a garden overlooking the seafront offering classic comfort grub and beer located at 441 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1AR Photo: Google

Genteel watering hole with a bygone vibe featuring a vast gin list, TV sports and mixology classes located at 22-28 Clifton Street, Blackpool FY1 1JP

4. Hogarths

Genteel watering hole with a bygone vibe featuring a vast gin list, TV sports and mixology classes located at 22-28 Clifton Street, Blackpool FY1 1JP Photo: Google

A bar based in the premises of the former Barclays Bank in Cleveleys, is located at 2 Crescent E, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3LJ

5. The Vault Bar andLounge

A bar based in the premises of the former Barclays Bank in Cleveleys, is located at 2 Crescent E, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3LJ Photo: Google

Well known for its 'great service and friendly staff', it is based at 11 Station Road, Blackpool FY4 1BE

6. The Gallant Pioneer

Well known for its 'great service and friendly staff', it is based at 11 Station Road, Blackpool FY4 1BE Photo: Google

The family owned food pub is located at 22 Corporation Street, Blackpool FY1 1EJ

7. The Rose and Crown

The family owned food pub is located at 22 Corporation Street, Blackpool FY1 1EJ Photo: Google

A down-to-earth venue offering beers, karaoke and a buzzy atmosphere, plus televised football. It is located at 9 Rigby Road, Blackpool, FY1 5DF

8. The Happy Scots Bar

A down-to-earth venue offering beers, karaoke and a buzzy atmosphere, plus televised football. It is located at 9 Rigby Road, Blackpool, FY1 5DF Photo: Google

