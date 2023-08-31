With the average cost of a pint of draught lager having risen by 47p between May 2022 and May this year, from £4.09 to £4.56, more people are now staying at home to drink rather than venturing to the pubs
We asked readers where is the cheapest place to grab a pint in Blackpool?
Take a look at 17 of the suggested places for a pint that won’t cost you the earth.
1. 17 of the cheapest place to grab a pint in Blackpool according to Gazette readers
2. The Saddle Inn
A compact local spread over two rooms with a beer garden. It serves British grub and a list of real ales and is located at 9JP, 286 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9PH Photo: Google
3. The Dutton Arms
An unfussy pub with a garden overlooking the seafront offering classic comfort grub and beer located at 441 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1AR Photo: Google
4. Hogarths
Genteel watering hole with a bygone vibe featuring a vast gin list, TV sports and mixology classes located at 22-28 Clifton Street, Blackpool FY1 1JP Photo: Google
5. The Vault Bar andLounge
A bar based in the premises of the former Barclays Bank in Cleveleys, is located at 2 Crescent E, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3LJ Photo: Google
6. The Gallant Pioneer
Well known for its 'great service and friendly staff', it is based at 11 Station Road, Blackpool FY4 1BE Photo: Google
7. The Rose and Crown
The family owned food pub is located at 22 Corporation Street, Blackpool FY1 1EJ Photo: Google
8. The Happy Scots Bar
A down-to-earth venue offering beers, karaoke and a buzzy atmosphere, plus televised football. It is located at 9 Rigby Road, Blackpool, FY1 5DF Photo: Google