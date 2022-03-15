One-year-old Waffle won first place in the utility group category of the competition on Saturday, and promptly cocked his leg as his owner, Tom Isherwood, walked him on his victory lap.

Tom, 37, who lives in Lytham, said: “I’m gobsmacked, it’s totally unbelievable. Waffle is a dream!

“He’s a confident, happy, well-rounded little dog who can do anything. He loves people, he enjoys being in the showring. He can be a little terror sometimes but he’s a good dog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m so proud the judge chose us. This is what I’ve dreamed of since I was a child. Waffle is a beautiful and unusual dog, and our hard work has paid off.”

Vanessa McAlpine, Crufts show manager, said: “We are pleased to see Waffle chosen as the utility group winner. Tom and Waffle should be extremely proud of this lifelong achievement in earning a spot in the prestigious Best in Show final.

“Crufts celebrates healthy, happy dogs and recognises the special and unique bond between dogs and their owners. Waffle demonstrates all the qualities that make a great dog and the relationship between him and Tom could be seen by all."

Tom Isherwood and Waffle at Crufts 2022. Picture by Sandy Young, Flick.digital

Waffle, whose pedigree name is Afterglow Agent Orange, returned to the Resorts World Arena at the NEC in Birmingham on Sunday for the Best in Show final, where he placed second.

First prize was awarded to Baxter the flat-coated retriever, also known as Almanza Backseat Driver, owned by Patrick Oware from Oslo, Norway.

He said: “It's been amazing to go from winning the breed, to now winning Best in Show. It's really a dream come true. I've been going to Crufts ever since I was a young and it's always been a dream to show my own dog in the main ring and win.

"Baxer never lets me down, he's always happy and energetic. He’s a fantastic dog. I don’t have any words, it’s just amazing, and I’m really proud of him. He’s a true credit to his breed.”

Picture by Sandy Young, Flick.digital

Almost 16,000 dogs from around the world competed over four days for just seven places in the Crufts 2022 final. Other finalists included Aya the greyhound, Akela the Siberian husky; Donnie the Irish terrier; Lenor the border collie, and Conan the Yorkshire terrier.

Vanessa said: “This year has been a triumphant return for Crufts and another fantastic final.

“Congratulations to Baxter who helped end this year’s competition on a real high, taking the coveted Best in Show award with his co-owner and handler, Patrick. The pair are very deserving winners and it was clear to see their strong bond together in the ring. Well done to all of our other wonderful finalists too. The dogs and their owners and handlers should be incredibly proud to get through to such a prestigious final.

“Crufts is not only a beloved event here in the UK but it is also adored by dog lovers all over the world and we have been so delighted to see the unique bond between these much-loved dogs and their owners, across a range of competitions and activities. Thank you to everyone involved for making the show what it is today.”