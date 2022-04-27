It’s May Bank Holiday on Monday (May 2) and there are a number of special events planned for the next few days ahead.

The UK’s largest touring outdoor cinema is heading to Blackpool’s Stanley Park this weekend as part of its huge nationwide tour of open-air film screenings.

Film fans in Blackpool can enjoy Dirty Dancing (9.15pm on Friday, April 29, 2022. Rating 12), Mamma Mia! (9.15pm on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Rating PG) and Jurassic Park (9.15am on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Rating PG).

Tickets are priced from £14.50 each, plus a booking fee, and are available to buy online via the Adventure Cinema website, with a 100% money-back guarantee, should the events be unable to go ahead.

Meanwhile, Blackpool Ghost Walks are back for the new season with Stephen Mercer, founder of Supernatural events, who will relate tales of terror, stories of the supernatural, horrifying hauntings, myth, mystery, the macabre and even murder.

The next 90-minute, family-friendly walk is this Friday (April 29), beginning at 7pm from the Tourist Information Centre, Festival House on The Promenade (next to The Beach House).

Tickets are £6 per person, including both the ghost walk and the ‘Victorian Séance’ experience, and can be purchased in advance via www.BlackpoolGhostWalks.co.uk, from your ghost host on the evening of a walk or from the Tourist Information Centre.

Further up the coast, a new Eco Makers Market will feature an array of sustainable crafts from jewellery to homewares at Fairhaven Lake, on the edge of Lytham, this Saturday (April 30).

More than 20 crafters will feature their work, from 10am to 5pm.

For theatre lovers, there are three very different shows at Blackpool Grand Theatre this weekend and the Bank Holiday Monday, from a glitzy medley of Braodway musicals, to comedian Jason Manford and the opening night of Michael Morpurgo’s Private Peaceful.

And that’s not all that’s happening – read on!

