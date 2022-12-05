There was an ‘elfy’ turn-out when Chaucer Primary School in Fleetwood held its latest charity elf run – in memory of a much-loved staff member.

Youngsters from every year group turned up for the special non-uniform day dressed in red and green elf outfits – and so did some members of staff and parents.

They all walked from school to the the promenade and back, for the biggest sponsored walk in the school calendar.

The event was staged a special tribute to Carole Jackson, who was the office manager at Chaucer for 24 years before her death from cancer in 2019, aged just 58.

The school, on Chaucer Road, has held several elf runs since, using the occasions to raise funds for Trinity Hospice, whose staff cared for Carol.

A previous event raised a magnificent £3,000 for the hospice.

Chaucer’s Andrea Logue, one of the organisers of the fundraiser, said: “It’s brilliant to see so many dressed as elves, it’s quite a sight!

"The children love it, and it’s a fun way of paying tribute to Carole and raising funds for a really good cause.”

Once all the sponsor money has been collected, it is planned that a member of the Trinity staff will be invited into school and presented with the cheque.

1. Elf run at Chaucer School, Fleetwood It's the latest elf run at Chaucer Primary School in Fleetwood - and these two youngsters have even brought along toys dressed for the occasion. Photo: Neil Cross; Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2. Elf run at Chaucer School, Fleetwood These two have really got into the spirit of the elf run at Chaucer School, Fleetwood Photo Neil Cross; Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3. Elf run at Chaucer School, Fleetwood Despite the crowd, there are no issues with elf and safety here! It's the annual elf run at Chaucer Primary School in Fleetwood. Photo: Neil Cross Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

4. Elf run at Chaucer School, Fleetwood Mums and dads join the Elf run at Chaucer School, Fleetwood Photo: Neil Cross Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales