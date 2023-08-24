Charlotte Dawson unites dad, Les Dawson, with her two sons in a heartwarming picture

Blackpool reality star Charlotte Dawson has united her late father, the legendary comedian Les Dawson, with her two sons in a heartwarming picture.

The 30-year-old, who has two sons – two-year-old Noah and three-week-old Jude – with rugby playing fiancé Matt Sarsfield, 31, took to her Instagram story to share a family photo she had commissioned.

In the photo, created by Blended Moments – real name Samantha – Charlote’s late father, who passed in 1993, can be seen looking at his two grandchildren, with his daughter on their other side.

Samtantha told the Gazette: “I feel truly fortunate that I am able to bring Charlotte a feeling of connection with her late father through the photos I can create. It is truly heartwarming to see how appreciative she is of these precious gifts, and knowing that her family are now able to cherish a moment they never thought they’d see, makes photo merging truly special.”

L to R: The late comedian Les Dawson, Jude, Noah and reality star Charlotte Dawson. Image: Blended Moments

When Samantha also shared the image on her Blended Moments Instagram account, Charlotte commented “Just amazing x”

Charlotte had previously commissioned a Blended Moments photo which depicted Les with her son Noah, when he was aged one.

When this image was posted on Instagram in 2022, Charlotte simply commented with a heart emoji.

Charlotte’s father Les Dawson died suddenly of a a heart attack, aged 62, three decades ago, when she was just eight months old.