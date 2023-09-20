Blackpool born reality star Charlotte Dawson is returning to the stage in her hometown for a pantemomine this Winter.

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday night (September 19), 30-year-old Charotte, whilst holding her 7-week-old son Jude in her arms, said: “My darlings I am buzzing to tell you all that Chazza is back where she belongs, on the stage hunnies!”

The mum of two, who was in Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Cinderella pantemomine last year, is then interrupted by her eldest son, two-year-old Noah, asking to go the toilet before she logs back on to explain more.

In the second video, Charlotte said: “This Christmas I’m back at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, my hometown, so happy I’m back, I just loved it last year and I’m back playing a bad b****”I’m playing Fortulicious … in Beauty and the Beast, I’m so excited guys, from November 28th to Christmas Eve. I must be crazy doing it with a toddler – a crazy toddler – Noah, and a newborn but Chazza’s going to do it, super chuffing woman here, super chuffing mama, I’m doing it.”

Charlotte Dawson will be playing Fortulicious in this year's Blackpool Pleasure Beach Christmas panto - Beauty and the Beast. Credit: Charlotte Dawson on Instagram

Charlotte then asks Noah if he’s excited to see his mum in pantemonine again before adding “Noah loved seeing me last year, it was when he used to call me Charlotte, now it’s mummy.”

Sharing a discount code to her followers (CHAZZA), Charlotte ends the video saying “Come and see me, bring your family, bring the kids! It’s only an hour… no interval so it's easy for the kids… Noah sat still for the whole time and that was last year, he was amazing.

“Bring your kids, bring your friends, have a bloody night out! My mates had a night out and they had a bloody fabulous time, just have fun, you get to see Chazza in action!

“You’re just gonna have fun, have a giggle, have a laugh and have a bloody ball – get in the Christmas spirit!”

Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Beauty and the Beast pantemomine takes place at the Globe and there will be 52 performances (including morning, afternoon and evening shows) between Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, December 24.