Lancashire star Charlotte Dawson took to social media yesterday to show off her new born daughter’s nursery before taking the little one to visit her dad Les Dawson.

Blackpool born reality star Charlotte welcomed her first daughter with fiance Matt Sarsfield on March 8.

Since the birth of her little girl, who is named Gigi, Charlotte has been documenting many treasured moments of her time with the now three-week-old on her Instagram page.

Last night, the 32-year-old - who also has sons Noah and Jude - took to her story to share a video of Gigi’s new nursery with her 1.4 million followers.

Charlotte, whose dad was the late comedian Les Dawson, starts the video by saying “I'm so excited to show you a little sneak peek of the gorgeous bits that I've got from Caramella Interiors. So this is a Swarovski collection, and this is for Princess Gigi's room. This gorgeous pillow with the gorgeous Swarovski with a little crown.”

As she speaks, the camera Zooms into a very glamorous looking cot cushion, which can be found online for just under £60 (prices are in euros).

The mum of three then pans the camera to the rest of the room where girly paintings of princesses and swans can be seen on the pink walls.

L: Charlotte Dawson and daughter Gigi with Les Dawson's statue. Right: some of the decorations in Gigi's nursery. | Charlotte Dawson on Instagram

Next, Charlotte shows her fans some yet to be put up pink images of a cup-cake, ice-cream and baloons as she says: “I've got these gorgeous picture frames and I've got like pink bows, and I'm gonna pop them on the wall so as you can see, it matches with the room.”

Other decorations - all from the Carmella Interiors Swarvoski collection - include some “beautiful hot air balloons” which cost £87 each; a “gorgeous nappy bag” costing just over £80; a “little towel” which costs just over £60 and a table lamp which costs around £145.

Outside of this collection, Charlotte also shows off a bow decorated floorlamp which costs nearly £300, a huge giraffe teddy and a smaller elephant teddy, both costing £185 each.

Commenting on it all, she says: “Everything is just so fabulous... I love that it's all pastels and it's really stylish, but really cute still... These little accessories just make the room so much more fabulous.”

A few hours after sharing the nursery video, former Ex-on-the-Beach star Charlotte then shared various clips and photos to both her Instagram story and main feed of herself, partner Matthew and mum Tracey taking Gigi to see her grandad Les’ statue for the first time, with boys Noah and Jude of course in tow.

In one photo, Charlotte holds Gigi - who is wearing a full pink outfit just like her mum - up for a photo right next to the statue, which was installed back in 2008.

Another features proud grandma Tracey holding the little one next to her late husband’s memorial, which was surrounded by newly laid down flowers.

The two boys - who have met the grandad’s statue many times before - also posed for pictures.

Across various adorable videos, Charlotte also filmed Noah showing off his dance moves for his grandad, trying to introduce the statue to his little sister, and even imitating Les’ voice.

In the caption to her Instagram Post, Charlotte: “ When Gigi met Grandad Les’ statue for the first time 💕💕 very special…really wish you were daddy… 🙏🏼✨

“you would be the best grandad to your boys and your girl but they will know exactly who you are and always know that you guide and protect them.

“Noah knows your the shining star in the sky & finds your YouTube clips so funny!! it’s so heartwarming. How funny is Noah pretending to be grandad talking on the videos 🤣😍

“And Jude knows exactly who his grandad is, he’d just woke up on these pics and isn’t 100 percent at the moment bless him

“Noah is so excited for picnics by grandad and for Gigi to be running round with him & Jude he says … everything 💕”