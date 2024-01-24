Charlotte Dawson says she is "scared" and "emotional" about her eldest son Noah
Blackpool born reality star Charlotte Dawson has said she is "scared" and "emotional" at the moment.
Mum of two Charlotte Dawson took to her Instagram story yesterday (Tuesday, January 23) to share a worry she has about one of her children.
Holding her eldest son, Noah, in her arms, the former Ex-on-the-Beach star calmly said "This is my last few days with a two year old" in a story captioned 'How am I gonna have a 3 year old in a few days'
Pyjama wearing Charlotte then pretended to cry and screeched: "With a two year old because my baby's going to be three! What am I going to do? I'm so emotional! I'm scared."
Little Noah then shoves his fingers in his mum's mouth and says "I'm with you" to which Charlotte replies: "Are you going to look after me forever?"
The social media star then added: "I don't know how, how did I have a two year old and now I've nearly got a three year old? I just don't believe it. I can't believe you're nearly three, it just seems like yesterday you popped out my womb."
Charlotte then corrects hereself and says: "You didn't get popped out, you got ripped out, bloody hell, forceps. God I'll never forget that day. You were my first born, my first baby boy... you're still my baby."
In her next Instagram story, Charlotte then shows Noah looking ever so grown up as he flaunts around the kitchen in her sunglasses and slippers declaring "I'm mummy!"
Noah then walks away from his mum and says "I'm going to go see Judey" who is Charlotte and her rugby playing fiancé Matthew Sarsfield's youngest son Jude.
Jude was only born in July 2023 so thankfully for Charlotte, she has a while before she needs to worry about him turning three as well!