Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mum of two Charlotte Dawson took to her Instagram story yesterday (Tuesday, January 23) to share a worry she has about one of her children.

Holding her eldest son, Noah, in her arms, the former Ex-on-the-Beach star calmly said "This is my last few days with a two year old" in a story captioned 'How am I gonna have a 3 year old in a few days'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pyjama wearing Charlotte then pretended to cry and screeched: "With a two year old because my baby's going to be three! What am I going to do? I'm so emotional! I'm scared."

Charlotte Dawson says she is feeling very emotional about her son Noah turning 3. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram and Getty.

Little Noah then shoves his fingers in his mum's mouth and says "I'm with you" to which Charlotte replies: "Are you going to look after me forever?"

The social media star then added: "I don't know how, how did I have a two year old and now I've nearly got a three year old? I just don't believe it. I can't believe you're nearly three, it just seems like yesterday you popped out my womb."

Charlotte then corrects hereself and says: "You didn't get popped out, you got ripped out, bloody hell, forceps. God I'll never forget that day. You were my first born, my first baby boy... you're still my baby."

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her next Instagram story, Charlotte then shows Noah looking ever so grown up as he flaunts around the kitchen in her sunglasses and slippers declaring "I'm mummy!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noah then walks away from his mum and says "I'm going to go see Judey" who is Charlotte and her rugby playing fiancé Matthew Sarsfield's youngest son Jude.