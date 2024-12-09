Charlotte Dawson and Matt Sarsfield to open up about his cheating scandal on podcast

Lancashire born star Charlotte Dawson and her fiance Matt Sarsfield are opening up about their relationship issues in a podcast airing this week.

Reality star turned actress Charlotte will be joined by her rugby player fiance Matt in the next episode of her podcast, Charlotte Dawson’s Naughty Corner.

The pregnant 32-year-old - who already shares two sons with Matt, 34 - announced the news on her Instagram last night by sharing a clip of the episode ahead of its publication.

Matt’s appearance on Charlotte’s show comes four months after it was revealed that he had sent explicit messages to another woman.

The couple, who have been together for eight years, took some time away from each other in the immediate aftermath of Matt’s cheating revelation but by Charlotte’s birthday in October, they had rekindled their relationship.

Now in the latest epsiode of her podcast, the Fylde Coast based pair are joined by TV therapists Nik and Eva Speakman to talk through how the cheating incident has affected them and why it may have happened in the first place.

Charlotte Dawson and Matt Sarsfield on holiday in Mallorca in July. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

The teaser clip starts with Matt and Charlotte describing how they felt when the news of his infedility broke.

The former Swinton Lions player said “I was heartbroken, I couldn’t eat, couldn’t sleep” whilst pantemomime star Charlotte said “My whole world just came crashing down, I couldn’t believe it, I was shaking and I was on my way to meet him.”

Matt continued: “I got a message off her [Charlotte’s] agency, look someone’s sold a story on you.”

Therapist Eva Speakmen can then be heard saying to him “If you ever did that again, you know exactly what you’re going to face” before later adding “It takes a second to break trust but it takes a long time to build it back up again.”

During the clip, Matt also says “I love my kids and I love Charlotte to pieces” whilst Charlotte admits “I am scared he’s going to do it again, that’s my biggest fear.”

The trailer then ends with a tearful Matt saying “It’s been hard because we’ve had kids and stuff” to which Nik Speakmen comments “But that right there, you miss the attention”.

Nik then asks Matt if he regrets it to which the father of two says to Charlotte “Oh massively. I just want you to know I’m yours, I love you, your my life.”

In the caption to her post, Charlotte told her followers: “Well this is an emotional one… 🙏🏼🤯🫣🥹 the most requested guest on the pod 😅 @charlottesnaughtycorner hopefully this will clear all the “its a showmance” up … i wish it was 🤣 hopefully this ep helps other couples. The amazing @thespeakmans really helped us 🫶🏼 out on tuesday!! Plz be nice in the comments if you have nothing nice to say dont bother x”

The comments under the post were indeed nice with many users sharing love hearts or messages full of well wishes.

For example one user wrote: “Aww brought a tear to my eye 🥹 you are a beautiful family charlotte and I wish you all nothing but the absolute best ❤️ xxx”

Another said: “ Aww people make mistakes and he’s brave too do this Charlotte he loves you ! I wish you all the happiness xxx”

Where can I listen the podcast episode?

Airing tomorrow, you can find Charlotte Dawson’s Naughty Corner on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon music here.

You can also keep up to date with the latest Charlotte Dawson’s Naughty Corner news by following its specific Instagram page.