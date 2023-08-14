Karen and Bob Downes say the whole family still receive abuse from members of the public, almost 20 years after their 14-year-old daughter Charlene Downes disappeared in Blackpool.

Bob Downes says people are too ‘quick to judge’ him based on some of his previous drinking buddies.

The father of Charlene spoke of how some people will ‘put down their drinks in protest’ when he walks into some pubs in town.

In an exclusive interview with the Blackpool Gazette, Mr Downes revealed that some of his old drinking buddies refer to him as ‘the big P’, and want to ‘get [him] out of Blackpool’.

Main image: Bob and Karen Downes. Inset: Memorial plaque for Charlene, and below: Charlene Downes before she disappeared.

But despite the abuse he receives in the resort, Bob has no intention to move away.

Didn’t know pal Munro was a paedophile

The 61-year-old said: “Why should I run? Why should I hide? Why should I change my identity?”

Questions were raised when it emerged that Bob’s friend, Ray Munro, had been staying at the Downes’ family home on Buchanan Street.

Mr Munro was charged with sexual offences against two children – but to this day, Bob denies knowing that his friend was a paedophile.

Bob added: “I can mix with anybody. I didn’t know that they were [paedophiles]. They don’t walk around with a plaque saying what they are. They’re not going to advertise the fact, are they?”

Constant taunts drove daughter away

Karen, 58, also revealed that one of her daughters moved away from the resort because she ‘couldn’t take’ the constant taunts from locals.

She said people were ‘always pointing and staying stuff about her sister’, who was last seen in Blackpool town centre on November 1, 2003.

Nick Griffin offered me hope and support – I don’t care about his politics

Karen, who still lives in the resort, has also faced verbal abuse for accepting support from the British National Party.

The far-right group funded a memorial plaque for Charlene in 2011 – which Karen says she was very grateful for.

But she says now people unfairly brand her a racist.

"They gave me hope and support for Charlene, that’s all I was interested in,” said Karen. "People have called me fascist filth, and this and that. I’m none of that.”

If I left Blackpool I’d feel like I’m leaving her behind

During the police investigation, they found she and other girls in the area had been groomed by several men for sexual favours.

Two men were put on trial, however, the trial collapsed and the men were eventually paid compensation for false imprisonment.

Karen added: “I’ve never been interested in any political agenda. I would feel the same way about anybody who did something like that.”

But as the 20 year anniversary of Charlene’s disappearance approaches, Karen told the Blackpool Gazette why she will never leave the resort.

"I just feel as though I'm part of her when I'm here. If I left anywhere else I’d feel like I was leaving her behind.”

Report information about Charlene Downes

We will be publishing more articles about the Justice For Charlene Downes campaign and research project as we approach the 20th anniversary of her disappearance.