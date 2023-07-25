Charlene Downes: Mother's desperate plea for missing Blackpool teenager to 'end terrible nightmare' after 20 years
Charlene was 14 when she was last seen in Blackpool town centre on November 1, 2003. Despite a long investigation, police have never found her.
Detectives still investigating the case believe she was sexually exploited and murdered, while a £100,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the conviction of her killer/s.
‘I always live in hope that Charlene is alive and happy’
But almost 20 years later, mum, Karen Downes, says she still lives in hope that her daughter is alive and well.
Karen, 58, told Blackpool Gazette: “I always live in hope that Charlene is alive and happy somewhere.and I hope that you are happy sweetheart.”
Charlene would now be 34 years old. She was feared to have been targeted by paedophiles before she disappeared.
‘End our terrible nightmare’
She added: “We miss you more than words could ever describe. Please if you are out there let us know. End our terrible nightmare and torment we have suffered over the last 20 years.”
There was further tragedy last December when Charlene’s brother Robert died from an accidental heroin overdose aged just 30.
Karen, who still lives in the resort added: “You’re an auntie now, and your nieces and nephews miss you.”
Cold-case unit
Meanwhile, a cold case unit at Leeds Trinity University has begun investigating the disappearance, as part of a campaign to get justice for the Blackpool teenager.
During the police investigation, they found she and other girls in the area had been groomed by several men for sexual favours.
What emerged from Charlene’s disappearance was a worrying picture of child sexual exploitation in Blackpool which campaigners say hasn’t gone away.
Report information about Charlene Downes
We will be publishing more articles about the Justice For Charlene Downes campaign and research project as we approach the 20th anniversary of her disappearance.
Anyone with information should contact the incident room on 01253 607370 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or email [email protected],