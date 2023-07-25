Charlene was 14 when she was last seen in Blackpool town centre on November 1, 2003. Despite a long investigation, police have never found her.

Detectives still investigating the case believe she was sexually exploited and murdered, while a £100,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the conviction of her killer/s.

‘I always live in hope that Charlene is alive and happy’

Karen Downes appeals for missing daughter Charlene Downes to let her know if she is safe and alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But almost 20 years later, mum, Karen Downes, says she still lives in hope that her daughter is alive and well.

Karen, 58, told Blackpool Gazette: “I always live in hope that Charlene is alive and happy somewhere.and I hope that you are happy sweetheart.”

Charlene would now be 34 years old. She was feared to have been targeted by paedophiles before she disappeared.

‘End our terrible nightmare’

Charlene Downes went missing from Blackpool in 2003.

She added: “We miss you more than words could ever describe. Please if you are out there let us know. End our terrible nightmare and torment we have suffered over the last 20 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was further tragedy last December when Charlene’s brother Robert died from an accidental heroin overdose aged just 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen, who still lives in the resort added: “You’re an auntie now, and your nieces and nephews miss you.”

Cold-case unit

Meanwhile, a cold case unit at Leeds Trinity University has begun investigating the disappearance, as part of a campaign to get justice for the Blackpool teenager.

During the police investigation, they found she and other girls in the area had been groomed by several men for sexual favours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What emerged from Charlene’s disappearance was a worrying picture of child sexual exploitation in Blackpool which campaigners say hasn’t gone away.

Report information about Charlene Downes

We will be publishing more articles about the Justice For Charlene Downes campaign and research project as we approach the 20th anniversary of her disappearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad