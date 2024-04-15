Beverley Notton is the latest to reach 30 years with One Fylde.

Latest addition to the ranks is Beverley Notton, who is celebrating reaching 30 years working at the Fylde-based charity.

Beverley began working there as an administrative assistant in 1994 when it was known as The Ormerod Home Trust, based in St Annes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then she has been a shining ambassador for the charity, according to One Fylde chief executive Tracey Bush, taking on a number of roles and demonstrating an unshakeable commitment to helping others achieve their goals.

A group of the One Fylde long servers at the OFCA awards.

Tracey said, “We have a number of long-serving members of staff, who have been with us and supporting us for between 20 and 30 years. Beverley is an outstanding example with 30 years of experience. She stands alongside many other members of the team who’ve achieved 20 years or more of committed service.

“Beverley and all of our long-serving members of staff are the backbone of the organisation and we’re extremely grateful for their many years of service and dedication to helping others.

“These are remarkable achievements and we were delighted to be able to celebrate their outstanding achievements at the recent OFCAs ceremony, the One Fylde Celebration Awards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beverley said, “I can’t believe I’ve managed to clock up 30 years of service. It’s incredible, the time has flown by. I’ve really enjoyed it, working with brilliant colleagues and supporting some wonderful people.

“I look forward to going to work and to continuing playing my part with the One Fylde team and in the wider community.”

At the ceremony, OFCAs, long service awards were presented to the following:

30 years – Iain McLaughlin, Graham Rice, Evelyn Millar; 26 years – Barry Westhead; 24 years – Phillip Rosenfield; 23 years – Helen McCreery, Faye Braid, Jayne Fear; 21 years – Michelle Bott, Michelle Riches, Claire Hurley; 20 years – Claire Blake, David Robinson, Debbie Warburton, Donna Gregson, Grace Aspden, Julie Bennett, Susan Melling, Bernard Scurfield, Diane White, Donna Rowlandson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad