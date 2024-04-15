Charity's long servers top 500 years
Latest addition to the ranks is Beverley Notton, who is celebrating reaching 30 years working at the Fylde-based charity.
Beverley began working there as an administrative assistant in 1994 when it was known as The Ormerod Home Trust, based in St Annes.
Since then she has been a shining ambassador for the charity, according to One Fylde chief executive Tracey Bush, taking on a number of roles and demonstrating an unshakeable commitment to helping others achieve their goals.
Tracey said, “We have a number of long-serving members of staff, who have been with us and supporting us for between 20 and 30 years. Beverley is an outstanding example with 30 years of experience. She stands alongside many other members of the team who’ve achieved 20 years or more of committed service.
“Beverley and all of our long-serving members of staff are the backbone of the organisation and we’re extremely grateful for their many years of service and dedication to helping others.
“These are remarkable achievements and we were delighted to be able to celebrate their outstanding achievements at the recent OFCAs ceremony, the One Fylde Celebration Awards.”
Beverley said, “I can’t believe I’ve managed to clock up 30 years of service. It’s incredible, the time has flown by. I’ve really enjoyed it, working with brilliant colleagues and supporting some wonderful people.
“I look forward to going to work and to continuing playing my part with the One Fylde team and in the wider community.”
At the ceremony, OFCAs, long service awards were presented to the following:
30 years – Iain McLaughlin, Graham Rice, Evelyn Millar; 26 years – Barry Westhead; 24 years – Phillip Rosenfield; 23 years – Helen McCreery, Faye Braid, Jayne Fear; 21 years – Michelle Bott, Michelle Riches, Claire Hurley; 20 years – Claire Blake, David Robinson, Debbie Warburton, Donna Gregson, Grace Aspden, Julie Bennett, Susan Melling, Bernard Scurfield, Diane White, Donna Rowlandson.
One Fylde, which is based at Whitehills Business Park, is a locally-focused, independent and community-led charity, providing person-centred support, accommodation and exciting enterprises for adults with learning disabilities and autism across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.