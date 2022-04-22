The show was originally due to be staged at Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion in March 2020 but was cancelled after the dress rehearsal when the Covid lockdown was imposed.

An attempt was then made to revive the show in 2021 but with restrictions still in place, it never happened.

Finally, it is third time lucky as the Christie company stages Gypsy at Lowther from Tuesday, April 26 to the following Saturday.

Lola Shaw as Little June and Annie Dawson as Louise in the Christie production of Gypsy

In a first at Lowther, the Christie company’s Gypsy will be an immersive production with the audience part of the show.

Director Peter Taylor said: “We are all thrilled to finally get the opportunity to present Gypsy with our wonderfully talented cast.

"It was devastating for everyone when had to make the decision not to go ahead with our production back in 2020, but we were determined to come back and now we are all very excited to finally be opening.

Derek Winward as Herbie and Emma Norman as Rose in the production of Gypsy

“This is a very exciting production and we have designed it in a way that will make this completely immersive for the audience and therefore it is something totally new for Lowther Pavilion.”

“The members of the Christie Musical Theatre Company are an incredible bunch of people who work very hard to present a professional production while raising money for this fantastic charity.”

All profits raised by The Christie Musical Theatre Company are donated to the Manchester-based Christie Hospital.

Since 2010 the company, set up by Hambleton-based Emma Norman and which stages a production every two years, has raised more than £53,000 for the Christie including a £10,000 donation from music mogul Simon Cowell in 2019 when he saw the Christie Musical Theatre Company Choir audition for ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Emma, who is playing the lead role of Rose, said: “All our productions are special as we all love getting the opportunity to use our passion to help a tremendous charitable cause, but this year it’s even more special because we have fought tooth and nail to get this show to the stage.

“Gypsy is a wonderful production and everyone involved is really excited to be taking part.”