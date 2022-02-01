Charity party for terminally ill teenager's bucket list brings in 'overwhelming' sum

Quiarnah McLachlan,of Blackpool Promenade, was diagosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare type of cancer which develops in the bones and spreads to other parts of the body, in 2019 when her thigh bone suddenly snapped in half as she was putting on a pair of jeans.

She underwent gruellingrounds of chemotherapy at Manchester Children’s Hospital, and relearned how to walk after having her femur replaced with a titanium bone last year.

Tragically, just one month later, in August 2021, a scan revealed a huge cancerous tumour had developed in her skull.

The fundraising party for Quiarnah at the New Albert

Despite having an operation to remove the tumour, the disease had already spread to Quiarnah’s legs and left hip - and she and her family were told that nothing more could be done to save her.

It was then the courageous Armfield Academy pupil embarked on a new mission - to make every moment count.

Now, thanks to the fundraising efforts of her community, she is looking forward to an all expenses paid trip to London to see a West End show and ride the famous London Eye, a shopping spree in Birmingham with her parents and best friend, and a pizza party for her fellow Year 10s at Armfield Academy.

Quiarnah McLachlan

The charity party, raising money for Quiarnah’s bucket list, took place at The New Albert Pub on Lytham Road on Sunday.

Event organiser Sarah Hallett, whose daughter India is friends with Quiarnah, said: “It was amazing, out of this world. The turn-out was fantastic. We’re simply overwhelmed.

“We all worked really hard to make it a great day, with prize bingo, a tombola, games, glitter tattoos, a sponsored waxing and more. Both Quiarnah and her family were there for the whole day, from start to finish, and loved every minute.

“Quiarnah has a very selfless wish list. Eveything she has asked for is something she can enjoy with her family and friends.

“Helping her make the most of the time she has left is definitely worthwhile, and if we can organise this in just 29 days imagine what we can do in three or four months. It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of everybody, businesses, shops and individuals. Everybody came together for Quiarnah.”

The day-long event raised £2,614 and counting for Quiarnah, while an accompanying online fund-raiser brought in £500.

Quiarnah’s mum Talia Darrod said she hopes to use the money to take her daughter on trips ‘here, there, and everywhere’ in order to make the most of the time she has left.

“London is definitely on the list,” she said. “We’ve already got the tickets for the London Eye, a nice hotel, a bit of sightseeing.

“Quiarnah hasn’t got a long list of wishes, but if she sees something she wants to do, we can now do it.

“I’m so overwhelmed by how the community all pulled together. I’m just so proud of everyone.”