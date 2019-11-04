Charity hosts fun event to help transforming the lives of disadvantaged young people in Blackpool

A charity transforming the lives of disadvantaged young people across secondary schools in Blackpool has hosted a fun event.



The event, at The Oracle on St Annes Road, Blackpool was a chance for children, parents, carers and their support workers to celebrate and recognise the progress that’s been made.

School-Home Support work with the whole family around a child and so the whole family were invited.

They were all involved in developing their resilience, resourcefulness and confidence, to ensure their child is in school and ready to learn.

Local businesses were on board and have donated days out, lunch and resources.

This included AFC Fylde, Pizza Hut, Planet Kaos, Laser Quest Blackpool, Odeon, McDonalds, Blackpool Council Sports Centre and more (all donating prizes).

The local foodbank and supermarkets were also involved in donating free food parcels.

A spokesperson said: “This event is a real testament to the power SHS staff have in bringing the whole community together to support some of the most vulnerable children in Blackpool.”

The day included football and dodge ball matches, a FIFA tournament, arts and crafts, festival makeup, a glow in the dark Nerf room (pictured), lunch, and free prizes for the families.

It also gave the chance to continue building on the positive relationships School-Home support have with parents.

School-Home Support work to ensure that disadvantaged children have the support they need to thrive and achieve at school. We work with the whole family to build resilience and ensure education is prioritised.

Children with serious challenges at home such as poverty, hunger, or homelessness, don’t go into the classroom on a level playing field with their peers. They are less likely to attend school regularly, thus damaging their ability to find secure employment after education.

From School-Home Support’s dedicated frontline specialists, based in schools, local authorities and communities, to corporate volunteers hosting Aspiration Sessions, and expert training for pastoral professionals, the group is a national leader in raising attendance and increasing parental engagement, so that disadvantaged children have better life chances.

Kayleigh Wrigley, School-Home Support (SHS) Practitioner said: “We are over the moon of how many families got involved and enjoyed the day but most of all the generosity of local businesses and the hard work of staff, big thanks to everyone.

“The day was a huge success and it was lovely to see all the families having such a good time.”

* For more information, visit the website at schoolhomesupport.org.uk or follow them – twitter.com/SHSorguk

By Louisa Gregson

louisa.gregson@jpimedia.co.uk

@The_Gazette