6 . Otto

Animal Concern Cumbria cat Otto is a two-year-old boy who loves a nice cuddle, climbing on your lap and getting all the snuggles he can. When he isn’t loving all over people he tends to hide away as he is a little bit shy still, sneaking himself under blankets and beds in the cattery, ready to make a grand entrance when somebody comes around to see him. He loves to explore outdoors, playing in gardens and meeting wildlife (he used to help the neighbours feed the hedgehogs) so a home with outside access in a nice quiet area would be ideal. Photo: UGC