Star of Channel 4's reality show First Dates Fred Sirieix paid a visit to an animal rescue centre.
The 52-year-old looked taken with a gorgeous tortoiseshell cat he was pictured with at when he visited London’s Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.
He said: “Just like finding a partner, choosing a pet isn’t just about looks, it’s all about compatibility – or in this case, competibility! “It was amazing to witness the match-making magic that goes on to pair these pets with their new families. So many adopters arrived with a specific type of pet in mind, only to be wonderfully surprised by the perfect matches we helped them discover.
“Being part of helping these cats find their ‘happily ever after’ was such a joy and I hope that lots more pets find their ideal matches soon!”
With only 17 per cent of cat owners globally adopting from shelters, there’s an urgent need to boost cat adoption efforts to address this growing crisis.
Recent findings from the Mars Global Pet Parent Study, a survey of 20,000 pet parents across 20 countries, revealed that only 17 per cent of cat owners globally adopt from shelters. Despite cats being more common as pets than dogs globally, UK animal shelters are facing an unprecedented surge in cats needing new homes.
Take a look at some of the gorgeous felines that are in desperate need of their forever home.
Meet Midnight who is currently at the Animal Concern in Cumbria.This charming two-year-old boy came in as a stray, however, he certainly does not act like one! Head tickles and treaties are his favourite, especially Dreamies! Photo: UGC
Eden Animal Rescue felines Fuzzy and Mole were handed in as strays and are approximately one years old. It’s taken a while for them to settle in however Mole is getting quite confident and comes forward for strokes and enjoys having a tickle around his ear. Fuzzy isn’t quite at that stage yet, but we are confident that she will get there soon and with the help of a loving new home. Photo: UGC
Animal Concern Cumbria cat Otto is a two-year-old boy who loves a nice cuddle, climbing on your lap and getting all the snuggles he can. When he isn’t loving all over people he tends to hide away as he is a little bit shy still, sneaking himself under blankets and beds in the cattery, ready to make a grand entrance when somebody comes around to see him. He loves to explore outdoors, playing in gardens and meeting wildlife (he used to help the neighbours feed the hedgehogs) so a home with outside access in a nice quiet area would be ideal. Photo: UGC