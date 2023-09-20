Change of organisers and a new look - but Lytham Christmas switch-on to go ahead

Lytham’s Christmas lights switch on is going ahead, but with a change of format in a bid to save money and following the decision by fund-raisers to step down.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three members of a sub-group of the Lytham Business Partnership with a specific brief to organise the switch-on and raise funds, Brenda Blackshaw, Lauren Gallagher and Sarah Rhodes, have stepped down, citing difficulty in raising the necessary money as a key factor behind their decision.

But the Partnership’s Christmas sub-group members are taking on the mantle and are currently finalising plans for the event, which has regularly attracted thousands of people to town and last year cost £15,000 to stage, and Suzanne Taylor, who chairs the Partnership, has confirmed it is going ahead on November 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzanne said: “The event will build on what has quite frankly been an amazing show. The previous sub-group headed up by Brenda, Lauren and Sarah have created a fabulous event year after year.

The crowd at a previous Lytham Christmas Lights Switch-on.

“The new volunteer team is pulling out the stops to make sure that not only does the event continue, but it involves more of the town too.

"It's not possible, or perhaps even desirable, to put on an event with a budget of over £20,000 in the current climate.

"We will however, with a more modest budget, produce a wonderful Lytham Switch On Event both for families and businesses and celebrate what Lytham is all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you to Peter Anthony and Paul Lomax from Lytham Hall, Lytham’s Town Crier Kila Redfearn and husband Andrew Redfearn for joining me and other volunteers on the sub-group. It is a team with a formidable skill set.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding for the Lytham Christmas Switch-On Event is all drawn from donations from the business community and individuals, with a grant covering much but not all of the lights themselves and Suzanne added that the new sub committee is well on the way to its target of £8,000.

Suzanne added: "All our artists give their services for free, as does our organising group of volunteers. The costs we need to cover include promotion, staging, lights, costumes, production, festive trees, health and safety and insurance.”

Sarah Rhodes said: “Stepping down from organising the switch on event is not a decision we took lightly, but because of rising costs, increased security restrictions and the overall difficulty in raising the necessary funds it is something we really felt we had no choice about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year we attracted record numbers and while this was great it means it’s inevitable the costs of insurance and security alone just cannot be met for the event to continue as it was.

“We organised Lytham Christmas under the umbrella of Lytham Business Partnership so they are now well underway with planning this year’s event and we hope it is supported by all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The event has just been the three of us appealing to businesses and residents to support the town but sadly, over the last couple of years it has become increasingly difficult to get financial support.

“Lytham Christmas has always been a 100 per cent self-funded event and when you start with a balance of £0 each year it is extremely difficult to find £15,000 or more necessary to ensure a safe and enjoyable event.”